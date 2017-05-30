Unlicensed arms seized

POLICE confiscated unlicensed guns and ammunition from a villager in Central following a raid.

Central police commander Laimo Asi said they conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off that the villager at Berere in Vanapa, Hiri, kept unlicensed guns.

The villager was charged with two counts of being in possession of unlicensed guns and ammunition and detained at the Boroko Police Station in Port Moresby.

Asi said police would be monitoring traffic moving in and out of the province.

Meanwhile, police arrested Mathia Steven who escaped from prison early this year.

