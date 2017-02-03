Unlikely heroes rise

By MELTON PAIS

A LOWER Sogeri team comprising volleyball and soccer players proved they could play rugby league in the Southern leg of Coca-Cola Ipatas Cup yesterday at Kone Tigers Oval.

LSKSA Mayamata beat Handy Finance Pom Muruks 4-0 yesterday following their opening Pool C win against Brotherhoods last weekend.

With two wins from two, coach Michael Tinemau’s side are on the verge of making the finals when they take Vadavada United today.

Tinemau was excited about the performance of his players, whom he admitted were not regular rugby league players.

“We came up with a rugby league off-season comp in our area last November and my boys got a little bit of experience from that, but to be honest they’re from other sports like volleyball and soccer,” Tinemau said.

“This is our first time to enter the Ipatas Cup and we’re just so happy to be here playing these other great sides and getting this chance to show what we have.”

He said the team used the fact that they had no sponsors or support from businesses as motivation to prove themselves.

“We’ve got none of the big names or experienced players from any Digicel Cup or Port Moresby rugby league sides. My team is made up of local boys from Wards one to four of Lower Sogeri. We’ve won two matches so far and the challenge is to win the third game and get into the finals,” Tinemau said.

The Southern leg completed its third day of competition yesterday.

Today will see the last pool games before the finals tomorrow and the final on Sunday.

Results: Thurs, Feb 2 – X-Rocks 40 Giluwe Tribes 6, Mile Storms 6 Hohola Emerging 6, City Redbacks 28 Mosquitoes 8, White Haven City Bunnies 6 Toks Mix Dogs 6.

