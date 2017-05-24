Unpaid service providers continue to press for money

THE unresolved issue of unpaid service providers from 2012 and 2013 may come back to haunt the Electoral Commission in this year’s election, a commission spokesman said yesterday.

He said this as service providers continued to flock outside the commission headquarters in Port Moresby demanding that they be paid. The service providers claim they are owed K70 million for providing various services throughout the country during the 2012 national election and the 2013 local level government election.

Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato admitted the seriousness of the problem when addressing departmental heads at their meeting at Keapara village in Central last Friday.

He also revealed that the commission was still faced with legal challenges.

“There are still outstanding claims from the last election event in 2012,” Gamato said.

“We are still having service providers coming to our officers and claiming for outstanding claims.

“Even on Bougainville, we still have outstanding claims. “Bougainville has threatened to disrupt the 2017 election. “I’ve raised that matter with IDEC (Inter Departmental Election Committee) to find funds so that we can pay the outstanding claims of service-providers.”

Gamato said one of the biggest challenges faced by the commission was on the legal front.

“One lawyer has already threatened to take the Secretary for Finance (Dr Ken Ngangan), myself and the State-Solicitor for contempt charges,” he said.

“Legal services are needed at this time when there are legal challenges against the decisions I make as a constitutional office holder.”

