Unpaid ward councillors create association to help with income generation

FORMER ward councillors in the Mt Hagen urban and rural local level governments have formed an association to help them generate an income because they are not paid Government pension.

They formed the Mt Hagen Urban and Rural Former Councillors Association after realising they had nothing to fall back

on after resigning or losing their seats.

They come under the Western Highlands and Jiwaka Former Councillors Association. Chairman Paul Emil Komb said MPs were paid pension after leaving parliament but councillors were ignored.

He said councillors were also elected representatives of the people.

Komb, the son of the late Moge tribe chief Sir Komb Dei, said his father was also a councillor but

not paid pension by the government.

“This is not fair for the councillors because we are the third level of Government.”

Mt Hagen MP William Duma said their concern was genuine and he would support them.

“I will try to assist by raising the concern because you are very important and elected leaders same as the national leaders,” Duma said.

Duma gave them K20,000 to help their association.

