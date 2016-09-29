Unruly, drunken youths disturb peace in suburb

IT WOULD be of great relief to the many families living along the Helai Avenue in Tokarara should the Waigani night shift police unit (or others) visit the area on weekends to warn the drinking youths who disturb and, at times, threaten the families living along the road there.

The place is becoming a hot spot for petty crimes that often turn nasty.

On Sunday night until daybreak on Monday, a group of very young boys partied just next to the drain, 100 metres north from the Helai Avenue- Koura Way junction.

I do not live next to that area but I could hear the shouts, the screams, the verbal abuse and teasing that went on for over six hours.

There was one boy who was also telling everybody in a very loud voice a sex story of some sort – possibly to taunt people in the area.

The thing that disturbed me was the fact that I know there were a handful of families with very young children living in units near to the drain and the group of intoxicated youths carried on as if everybody in the neighbourhood was like them – uncaring drunks and foul-mouthed with no respect for anybody near them.

The party was not held in their abode in the small valley to the west of Helai Avenue – it was held along the drain that had at least two premises housing more than a handful of families.

I pitied the families living along that drain.

Nobody said anything and it seemed they had to put up with the foul-mouthed young men.

I am of the opinion that some of those men were really teenagers, their voices were high-pitched.

If I was living close by, I would have recorded their threats and swearing the presented it to the police as evidence of people violating the rights of others.

They are robbing the country too in that many workers living in the vicinity of their revelry would have gone to work on Monday with migraines caused by the loud noises and swearing that carried on for six hours or more.

Please, Waigani police, come by Helai Avenue and stop those youths from abusing the people in that area.

If a parent or guardian of those youths is reading this, it is my hope that you control the youths before something bad happens again.

At the moment, it seems that your children are some of the worst citizens in the city who do not have any sense of respect for anybody, including their own mothers and sisters because of the kind of swear words they use.

Please put a stop to such behaviour as it is offensive and must not be tolerated.

For Peace, via email