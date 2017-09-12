Unsuccessful Maprik candidate files petition against MP

A MAN who had unsuccessfully contested East Sepik’s Maprik open electorate in the last general election has filed a petition challenging the election of MP John Simon.

In his petition, Vincent Alois Yangwari said that Simon’s election campaign team had used unlawful tactics during the campaign and polling periods.

Yangwari said that Simon’s campaign coordinators were directly under Simon’s control and supervision.

He said Simon had won the Maprik seat unfairly.

The petition asks the court to:

To declare Simon’s election null and void;

Order a by-election for the Maprik open seat; and

Order the refund to him of the K5000 election security deposit he had paid.

