UOG to administer student oaths

By LUKE KAMA

STUDENTS attending the University of Goroka this year will sign an “oath of affirmation” to obey the rules of the university and the laws of the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare, who was in Port Moresby yesterday with Chancellor Professor Joseph Sukwainomb, said the students should also have a bank account and a police clearance.

“Signing an oath of affirmation is a new concept we are introducing to moderate students behaviour, and to restore respect and order in the university,” Sinebare said.

He said they must respect the laws of the country and obey them.

In addition, they will vow to respect and comply with UOG’s rules, regulations, statutes and bylaws.

“The oath is developed in the spirit of moderating and managing their behaviour,” Sinebare said.

The university is optimistic that the Government will honour a commitment to release some funding to start the academic year.

Sukwainomb said the university had an obligation to deliver academic programmes and the Government should ensure timely funding to implement them.

“We are hopeful that the promised K8 million will be released on time so we can commence the academic programmes,” he said.

The semester begins next month.

Like this: Like Loading...