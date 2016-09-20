UOG holds first graduation for early childhood education programme

THE University of Goroka held its first graduation for early childhood education in Kimbe, West New Britain last week.

The early childhood education project was initiated in 2014 and is a partnership programme between The University of Goroka and the West New Britain provincial government.

Speaking at the graduation of 121 teachers who were presented with diplomas, chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb thanked the university and Governor Sasindran Muthuvel for initiating the project.

Sukwianomb said UOG and West New Britain provincial government were spearheading a new reform to effectively deliver services to the people.

He said UOG has now settled in Kimbe and urged Muthuvel to continue the partnership as there were plans to open a campus in Kimbe.

Vice-chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare said the graduation was an indication of UOG working to bring formal education to the people.

He congratulated the graduating teachers and urged them to have the heart of working with children.

The early childhood education targets children aged between two-and-a-half and eight years.

The project is based on research and practical lessons for children.

Muthuvel said he had allocated K1 million for early childhood educationproject.

