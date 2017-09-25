UOG needs funding

THE University of Goroka (UOG) needs at least K10 million to complete the 2017 academic year, according to the university’s governing council.

Chancellor Joseph Sukwianomb and Vice-Chancellor Professor Musawe Sinebare sent a message to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel to rescue the university by giving at least K10 million in supplementary budget so that they could successfully complete the academic year.

Sinebare said remitting the Government’s funding through the Office of Higher Education was slow.

He said the university was in the red and he was not sure whether the academic year would be completed successfully. “The university council is calling on O’Neill, Abel, Finance Minister James Marape and the Finance and Treasury departments to rescue the university by giving the money needed to complete the academic year successfully,” Sinebare said.

He said the university had requested the Government last year for K8 million but was promised only K5 million. “We made a request of K8 million to the national government last year but the money we were allowed was only K5 million,” he said.

“The university is yet to receive this money.

“We need the Government to release this money immediately for us to complete our academic year successfully.”

Like this: Like Loading...