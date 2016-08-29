UoG needs quality graduates

IT is the cream or icing that adds sweetness to the cake. Without cream or icing, the cake will be seen as half-baked.

Likewise, the University of Goroka (UoG) in the past decades from college to its current University status was able to provide higher degree graduates.

The primary purpose of UoG is to provide education that is teachable, equitable and has the quality to empower research and development in Papua New Guinea.

The underlying factor is the quality and not the quantity of students.

So far, the university has been able to supply in terms of quantity. However, the main concern is the quality of the graduates who will pass on the knowledge to our children who are the future cream of this country.

Firstly the quality of the programmes andcourses offered at the university is of concern to upcoming educationists like me.

Some of the programmes and course do not have any market demand. They are insignificant and not relevant.

Such programmes and courses must be eliminated to allow up-todate quality knowledge for UoG students.

Secondly, the lecturers and tutors must be highly qualified, experienced and committed.

That is very important because it will determine the quality of the knowledge passed on through researches, course information, handouts and verbal interactions.

Another factor is the quality of learning facilities.

Upgraded facilities will also enable visualised learning to produce better outcomes.

Those teaching and learning facilities will greatly increase the quality of graduates.

The current restructure process in UoG will enhance quality learning and quality graduates and I won’t be surprised to see our national academics teaching in the Pacific Island region.

PS-4 Finalist

UOG, Goroka

