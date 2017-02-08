UOG students to be on campus before Feb 13

STUDENTS accepted to study at the University of Goroka (UOG) will have to be on campus before Feb 13, Vice-Chancellor Prof Musawe Sinebare says.

Prof Sinebare told The National last week that students were supposed to arrive on campus starting this Friday, Feb 10.

“We have our orientation starting on Feb 13 and it will run for almost two weeks until Friday Feb 24,” he said.

“So during the two weeks, we will have leaders including provincial bureaucrats, the police, politicians and the business community to come on campus and speak to the students so they can know about the people and the environment here.

“As well we have other programmes for the students to know about university’s rules, regulations, statues and by-laws.

“So all these will run for about two weeks and lectures for the first semester start on first week of March.” He said late registration would be on March 3 and students were expected to comply with certain things during registration.

“First of all we expect students to have a bank account,” he said.

“If they don’t have a bank account, we will have the bank staff here in Goroka avail themselves on campus during the orientation weeks so the students can open accounts. That’s the arrangement we made already with the commercial banks.”

