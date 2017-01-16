Update exercise raises concern

CONCERN has been expressed about the roll updating exercise in the Moresby South electorate in the National Capital District.

Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, after hearing the concerns during the launching of the Solwara Mothers’ Association at Koki, urged residents to ensure that their names were on the common roll.

Youth leader Nelson Noah and local businessman Koren Maso told Tkatchenko that roll updating had not been properly done and many people still did not have their names on the roll.

“I hope most of you have got your names on the common roll,” Tkatchenko said.

“If you don’t, I believe they (electoral commission) are going to do another update again in February, going door-to-door to double-check the common roll.

“The situation is that you need to double-check the common roll and double-check all your names – whether you vote for me or not.”

