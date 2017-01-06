Upgrading Ramu Grid project will reduce power outages

By LARRY ANDREW

THE upgrading of the Ramu Grid Project will cut down power outages currently faced by Lae residents and businesses when it is completed by 2019.

Project manager Aron Awa said the project came about after a feasibility study done by a Japanese company which identified the need to rehabilitate the 132kV transmission lines to accommodate additional generation capacity to transmit power from Yonki in Eastern Highlands.

He said the PNG Government, seeing the necessity of the project, negotiated with the government of Japan for a loan to execute the project.

The project cost of K300 million is funded through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and covers two components – substations and transmission.

Awa said the purpose of the project was to reinforce the existing 132kV transmission between the Ramu power station and Taraka substation in Lae.

“This is to enhance power supply reliability and stability on the Ramu grid,” he said.

“We will construct a new substation at Singsing Creek which is about K30 million with the remaining balance from the K300m to be used for transmission.”

Awa said a double circuit would run from Singsing Creek to Taraka substation. With the existing 132kV transmission lines, the double circuit will provide three circuits from Singsing to Erap.

After Erap, a circuit will run down to Taraka, collaborating with the existing circuit to alter into double circuit.

“The main purpose of this is to minimise power outages in Lae, Morobe.

“Today we have consistent power outages and we want to cut down on that. Also we are looking at providing electricity up to mining companies as there is a mining boom in the province,” Awa said.

He said the project was huge and they expected to complete the job in 2019.

Awa said once completed, the project would significantly minimise unplanned power outages along the corridors of the Ramu grid from Lae to Madang and up the Highlands region.

