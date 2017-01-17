Upgrading, sealing of Buin roads begin

THE upgrading and sealing of Buin town roads project funded by AusAID is underway.

Late last year, a K4.8 million contract was awarded to Raibro Construction Ltd for the project. However, the actual commencement of road works started last week which brought much delight to the leaders and people of South Bougainville.

The sight of a grader running back and forth on the road was a relief and a whole new experience for the locals after many years of no or slow development growth.

“The road will not only give the town a much needed facelift. It will inspire the people to become catalyst for change and development,” a town resident said.

The project involves the upgrading and sealing of two kilometres of selected roads within Buin town. Variations have also been made to the original scope of works to include other streets that were not included in the original scope following consultations and discussions with the local MP.

The ground breaking ceremony will be held on Jan 21 to formally commission the work.

Like this: Like Loading...