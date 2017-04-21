‘Uphold code of conduct’

THE code of conduct for nurses should be maintained at all times to provide quality health care, says registrar of the PNG Nursing Council Dr Nina Joseph

Joseph said this yesterday during the pledge ceremony for Lae School of Nursing students who would be graduating today at the University of Technology.

“Nursing is a humble and special profession and I thank you for choosing nursing as your career,” she said. “I believe that you will do your best in the future to provide good health care to the people of this country.”

She said many people had been complaining about the behaviour of nurses therefore the code of ethics should be upheld at all times to address that.

“Let’s change the current trend and work together to earn the respect of the people,” she said.

“Our approach to patients is very important therefore we have to be patient and compassionate.”

Joseph appealed to the students to have a good attitude and accord patients courtesy, kindness and respect.

“After you graduate, you will work for six months before you can apply for a nursing licence,” she said.

“I challenge you to be an advocate of change so that we can lift

the standard of nursing in the country.”

