Uphold liquor ban, people told

By HELEN TARAWA

THE liquor ban in Northern over the election period is still effective and must be upheld by candidates and their supporters, police commander Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari sounded the warning following reports of a certain candidate who was alleged to be using alcohol to lure supports to drinking parties and social activities at night.

“We have received reports of a certain candidate who was sponsoring home brew and getting young men and women involved in parties and social activities,” Gerari said.

“Candidates and supporters must take heed of the liquor ban which was imposed when the writs were issued. We are aware that there has been an increase in the production and consumption of home brew (eveka) and we are keeping a look out.”

He has condemned the behaviour of the candidate saying there were claims of sexual abuse of the young women involved in the alcohol parties.

Gerari had sent a police unit to investigate but the offenders had fled and, therefore, he has warned candidates and supporters not to entertain illegal activites during this election period.

Police have also received reports of alcohol being smuggled from Lae via Kikiri and the coastal areas and have warned the candidates to stop the illegal activities.

Gerari said all ports of entry into the province were being guarded by police and those who caught would face the full force of the law.

He said right now there were about 200 cartons of liquor which were confiscated from the outlets that had been illegally operating.

He said betel nut trade between Morobe and Northern was continuing and there was normal police operation monitoring the area.

