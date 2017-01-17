UPNG begins second semester

THE University of PNG started Semester Two of 2016 yesterday which it expects to complete by the end of March.

Acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann said students said the first 2017 semester should begin in April.

“Students will continue semester two on Jan 16 and by March 2017, all academic programmes for 2016 will have been completed,” he said.

“Those who qualify will graduate this year.”

The university received K5 million from the Government on Friday as part of the K12 million promised to cater for the revised 2016 academic year.

“Students will not be overcharged as per the council decision earlier to implement the revised tuition fee structure,” Mann said.

He said students were required to only pay the normal tuition fees.

Mann welcomed students and staffs to the second semester of the 2016 academic year.

Like this: Like Loading...