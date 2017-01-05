UPNG to continue 2016 semester

By LUKE KAMA

THE University of Papua New Guinea will implement its 2016 revised academic calendar as planned with students expected to complete Semester Two in March.

Acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann told The National yesterday that students were expected to return to campus on Jan 15.

“UPNG 2016 academic calendar was revised and we have started semester one in September,” Mann said regarding the university’s preparations for the 2017 academic year.

“Semester One was completed and Semester Two was partially completed last year. Students were sent home on Dec 19.

“They should be back on Jan 15 to continue the second half of semester two. But the money (K12 million) promised by the Government to cater for the costs incurred in this revised calendar never happened.

Mann said the UPNG council had decided to continue with the preparations for the new academic year despite the delay in the funding.

“So we decided that semester two will continue and the students will have to meet the cost.”

Mann said all academic programmes for 2016 would have to be completed and students who qualified would graduate at the beginning or middle of the year.

Like this: Like Loading...