UPNG gets part of K12m funding

By LUKE KAMA

THE University of PNG has confirmed receiving some funding – as promised by the Government – last Friday to continue the 2016 Semester Two from today.

UPNG Public Relations and Event Management Jim Robins said they had received some money but he did not disclose how much.

The university was planning to charge students extra tuition fees from today because the Government had not paid the K12 million it had promised last year to continue the 2016 academic year which had been disrupted by students’ protest and boycott of classes.

“This is to confirm that the University has received some funding from the Government to enable it to commence the academic year,” Robins said.

“Details of fees and amounts received will be made available after the university management meets on Monday (today).”

Acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann told The National yesterday that he would provide a statement after getting a report from the university management on the funds. But he confirmed that the 2016 semester two classes will start today.

Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele said last week that K12 million would be paid out last Friday by the Government to the three state universities – UPNG, Unitech (University of Technology) in Lae and the University of Goroka.

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan said the universities did not need all the required funds at once to start classes.

“It’s all part of the cash flow management that we are managing and we will release some funds into the universities’ accounts,” he said.

“The balance will be released later.”

The Government has promised to pay K12 million to UPNG, K40 millon to Unitech and K8 million to UOG in Goroka to salvage the programmes following the student unrest.

Like this: Like Loading...