UPNG launches new masters programme

The University of Papua New Guinea’s leading business school has launched a new masters programme to ensure more graduates have the skills and leadership capabilities to contribute to PNG’s economic growth.

The Master of Economics and Public Policy will commence in 2017.

It is targeted at qualified economics and public policy professionals in government, the private sector and NGOs.

This new degree was made possible through the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct, a flagship investment of PNG and Australia partnership.

It coincides with the development of the UPNG School of Business and Public Policy’s (SBPP) five year strategic plan to set direction for the school to 2021.

The strategic plan will see the school make the most of new learning infrastructure being delivered under its partnership with the Pacific Leadership and Governance Precinct.

The entire team at the SBPP participated in a two-day planning exercise to form the new strategy, which includes the new master’s programme and a renewed focus on research.

Executive dean Prof Lekshmi Pillai said the strategy was part of a larger vision to cement the school as one of the emerging schools of business and public policy in the Asia- Pacific region.

“We are the leading business and public policy school in PNG and we want to continue to improve the quality of learning and research that occurs here.

“In 2019, we will move into a new building with improved learning and teaching facilities and several academic programmes to match,” Prof Pillai said.

