UPNG Lutheran students thank long-serving pastor for his servicewe

LUTHERAN students at the University of Papua New Guinea were saddened by the recent departure of their long serving pastor.

Final year student Chrishly Fuape thanked Rev Chuansker Natung for his distinguished service in the pastoral ministry at the university for more than 10 years.

Fuape told Rev Natung that he served in God’s ministry with distinction and would be remembered for it.

“You built and shaped many students to be good ambassadors of the church as well as good citizens of our beautiful country,” Fuape said.

“You achieved many things for our benefit which we will cherish in our lives, yet we are truly saddened by your departure.

“You established Kakoro mission field in Kakoro in Gulf for the people of Gulf and developed vision 2020 for us students of this university to cherish.

“With the help of your beautiful wife and your children, you have been a father, and a spiritual mentor,” he concluded. Rev Natung in response thanked the students and the congregation and said he was humbled by every good thing they did to him.

“May you also show the same good heart to the new coming pastor and cherish the word of God in all your walks of life.”

Natung told them that the good thing they did to him and his family would linger in their hearts.

“And we will always uphold you in our prayers. In body we will part but in spirit we are one. May our good Lord bless and keep safe in his arms.”

Rev Natung is originally from Bangko village in the Finschaffen district, Morobe.

Like this: Like Loading...