UPNG resumes classes, Mann says

By NAOMI WASE

THE University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) resumed classes yesterday as planned, according to acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

Following a reconciliation ceremony between students and the UPNG Council last Friday, Mann told The National that classes resumed well yesterday.

“We have about 80 per cent of the students attending classes and the rest are yet to come in,” he said.

Mann said overseas students were yet to come in.

“We are hoping that their governments respond to them and make it possible for them to come and resume classes as soon as possible,” he said.

Mann said they were expecting around 1000 students from the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu to come back.

Meanwhile, The National contacted several students on the campus and from the School of Natural and Physical Sciences and they said they were not having classes while from the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, they said they were having classes but not full attendance.

Classes were suspended in June following weeks of protests, unrest and the boycotting of classes by students.

The Government last month agreed to provide funding to ensure the resumption of classes.

A reconciliation ceremony between students and the management was held at the University of Papua New Guinea Forum Square in Port Moresby last Friday.

Related