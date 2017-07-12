UPNG set for big event

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

The 62nd graduation of the University of PNG will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Waigani campus, according to the university’s public relations and event management director Jim Robins.

“All five schools will be graduating in two sessions. Session one will be the School of Business and Public Policy, the School of Law, and the School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

“Session two in the afternoon will be the School of Natural and Physical Sciences and the School of Medicine and Health Sciences,” Robins said

“To be eligible to graduate, students must successfully complete their studies and achieve the appropriate grade point average as set by each schools and the university as part of their quality assurance standards,” Robins said.

“Students must then apply to graduate, before being accepted for graduation.

“The recommendation for graduation by each school is then approved by the university academic senate and finally confirmed by the university council.

He added that the university council has approved the imposition of a graduation fee of K600 as a measure to offset some of the costs of staging the graduation ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...