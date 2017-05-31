UPNG student group to raise funds to support school

THE Milne Bay Student Union at the University of Papua New Guinea is aiming to raise funds to support a remote high school in the Fife Bay area.

The students have decided to hold a provincial day to raised money towards to build a library and other infrastructure at the newly established James Chalmers Memorial High School.

During the official launching of the Milne Day at Wardstrip Demonstration Primary School in Port Moresby on Sunday union president Prakash Mowana, a fourth-year business student, said that there would be two major fundraising events this year.

He said the first would be the ever-popular Milne Bay Day followed by the Milne Bay ‘Nite’ and both were confirmed for August 12.

“The 2017 Milne Bay Day will be held on the grounds of the Sir John Guise Stadium outside the indoor complex directly opposite the Vision City Mega Mall from 9am till 5pm.

“The Milne Bay Nite will follow straight after Milne Bay Day and will commence at 6pm at the Cosmopolitan, Vision City,” Mowana said.

He said the second major event planned by the Milne Bay Day Committee was a corporate gala event details of which would be given after the Milne Bay Provincial Day celebrations.

Chairman of the organising committee Jimmy Segodi said James Chalmers Memorial High School has been recognised among the top 10 schools from around the country that have performed exceptionally well in the national Grade 10 examination over the past five years.

