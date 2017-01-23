UPNG students to carry out awareness

NORTHERN tertiary students are looking forward to carrying out educational awareness to students through the Kokoda Challenge Programme this year.

The University of Papua New Guinea Oro (Northern) Students Association is looking forward to carrying out awareness on educational issues affecting school aged children in Northern.

Tony Ikosi, the current Oro Students Association president told The National that they had a meeting with former Northern students and stakeholders on Dec 17 last year to discuss how they would go about with carrying out the awareness.

During the meeting, a working committee was formed.

The purpose of the challenge is to empower students through educational awareness and contribute learning resources like textbooks to students in high schools and secondary schools so they can equip themselves with knowledge and continue their studies.

These schools are: Bareji High School, Embogo High School, Martyrs Memorial Secondary School and Popondetta Secondary School.

“We saw that not many of our students made it through to tertiary institutions thus, turning to alcohol and drug abuse,” Ikosi said.

“Something has to be done and therefore, we took it upon ourselves to raise awareness to school-aged children in the province.”

He said although the schools had guidance teachers and counselors, not much was done to educate or help students make the right choice on how they can further their education.

The KCP initiative first started in 2006 where former UPNG Oro Students Association members walked the Kokoda Track from Sogeri to Northern to raise awareness.

The challenge usually falls during first semester break.

It involves walking the Kokoda Track to Northern and carrying out awareness in both the urban and remote areas from inland to the coast.

