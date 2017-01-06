UPNG students clean up town

STUDENTS from the University of Papua New Guinea helped out in cleaning the streets of Ialibu town in Southern Highlands on Thursday.

The students also conducted awareness on law and order problems in the district.

Mayor Jacob Iki spent more than K5000 to buy fuel for dump trucks and provided lunch for the students, councilors and others who took part in the clean-up exercise.

UPNG student representative Debes Kaka said they wanted to clean up the town because they wanted to be role models to their brothers and sisters in school.

He said law and order issues were on the rise in the district due to the consumption of alcohol, homebrew and marijuana.

“It was an eye-sore seeing rubbish piled up everywhere and people too ignorant to remove it,” he said.

Kaka thanked Iki and the surrounding community for the support and urged the people to look after the town.

Iki said he was happy to see the students working together in groups to clean the town.

He said such initiative must be supported by the people.

Iki said we should not expect the government to do everything for us when we can do it ourselves.

