UPNG students display projects at science fair to win prizes

The School of Natural and Physical Science (SNPS) at University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby held its third bi-annual science fair recently with students displaying and presenting projects to win cash prizes.

The theme was “Promoting and inspiring a sustainable revolution through innovative science and technology”. The contestants were from the Physics, Geology, Environmental Science, Mathematics and Computer Science departments. They faced two challenges – the display challenge and the project challenge.

The fair was started in 2013 by the university’s SNPS to challenge students to come up with innovative ideas which can both benefit research and educate students.

The fair involved students from Kopkop College, Tokarara High School, UPNG and teachers and lecturers.

In the display category, the first prize of K400 went to Physics, second to Sustainable Development (K250), third to Geology (K150), and Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science finished fourth for K50.

In the project category, the first prize of K1000 went to Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science with their web-based student information storage system, the second prize went to Geology (K500) and the third price went to Physics ( K250).

Like this: Like Loading...