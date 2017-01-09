UPNG students may pay

By LUKE KAMA

THE University of Papua New Guinea will implement its revised tuition fee structure if the Government fails to pay the funds as promised this week, according to acting Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann.

Mann told The National yesterday that the charging of fees was a normal process in State-funded or private universities.

Classes at UPNG resume next Monday for the 2016 Semester Two.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said last week there was no need for UPNG to burden further students and parents with the extra fees.

He said the Government would pay the K12 million when the government accounts re-opened this week.

But Mann said they would have no choice but to force students to pay more if the Government did not pay this week.

“We will go ahead and implement this revised fees because it is not a new thing to charge fees,” he said.

“It is a normal thing that Government universities around the world do because when the Government did not release funds, the consumer or the user, in this case the students, will have to pay.”

Mann said it was a normal policy decision made in the best interest of UPNG by the council, which is the supreme body.

“Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said they (Government) will pay this week so we will wait for them.

“If they don’t pay (this week), the university council has made a decision and will be implemented.”

