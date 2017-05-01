UPNG’s medical faculty undergoes renovation

THE University of PNG’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences at the Taurama campus is starting to develop in terms of renovations.

Executive dean Prof Nakapi Tefuarani said the bad roads, damaged fencing and lighting problems that had been there since 2013 were now being fixed through funding from Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

“Our roads are really bad and the lightings are poor in the streets in some buildings and fences also have been damaged so what DFAT has done is starting to fix all these,” he said.”

He said DFAT is also renovating the dentistry department so the public now would be able to use their services.

“It (dental clinic) has been non-functional since last year.”

He said the dental clinic was part of Port Moresby General Hospital but the building was used for teaching the dentistry students as well as to provide services for the public.

“They (DFAT) are also working on repairing the medical library’s leaking roof and the gutters.”

Tefuarani said they are also building hauswins for conducting outdoor tutorials and also for students to use after hours for meetings and discussions.

“So there’s a lot of work going on here.”

Like this: Like Loading...