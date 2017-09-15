Uptake of HIV services discussed

THE Oil Search Foundation and the Voluntary Service Overseas provided HIV and gender-based violence sensitisation training in Lae recently to ensure the uptake of HIV services in Morobe and Madang.

Oil Search key population capacity development officer George Raubi said the training was conducted from Aug 15 to 18 to educate community leaders, village court officials, gate-keepers and health care workers in HIV and gender-based violence issues.

Gate-keepers are people employed in guest houses, hotels, clubs, canteens plus security guards and commonly seen in places where risky sexual behaviour is observed.

He said participants discussed issues affecting them in regards to risky sexual behaviour, gender-based violence, sexually transmitted infections, HIV, alcohol and drug abuse.

“The sessions helped service providers, such as healthcare workers, police, village court officials and community leaders identify and evaluate their own behaviours and remove barriers so that members of the most-at-risk population can access health, community and law and order services,” he said.

