Ura’s 147 gives Diggers a bright start on day 2

OPENER Tony Ura, pictured, hit a century (147 runs) to give the Diggers a first innings lead before the Hammers fought back late on day two of the Hebou Shield men’s three-day match yesterday.

Resuming the day at 59/0, the Diggers lost Dogodo Bau (20), trapped leg before wicket (LBW) by paceman Raymond Haoda Jr early in the proceedings to leave the Diggers at 68/1.

Then in-form PNG Barramundis batsmn, Lega Siaka joined Ura to pile on the runs for the Diggers, putting on 168 runs for the second wicket.

Ura was eventually bowled by leg spinner Vagi Boko, for a brilliant 147 runs.

Boko then made the double break-through soon after dismissing Siaka for an entertaining 63 to leave the Diggers in a commanding position at 239/3. Assad Vala (21), Tom Willie (21) and Kiplin Doriga (17) continued the Diggers’ momentum but the Hammers were able to take regular wickets to eventually dismiss the Diggers for 323 in the 80th over.

Left arm quick Nosiana Pokana (3-65) and Mahuru Dai (3-76) were the pick of the Hammers’ bowlers taking three wickets each while Boko (2-61) picked up two crucial wickets with his leg breaks.

Trailing by 161 runs in the first innings, the Hammers’ opening batsmen Vani Vagi Morea (65 not out) and Jason Kila (40 not out) went about reducing the deficient late after lunch.

The pair managed to pick apart the Diggers’ bowling attack and guide the Hammers to 107 without loss at stumps on day two.

They trail by 54 runs with 10 second innings wickets in hand.

The third and final day of the resumes today at Amini Park while in the women’s division the Diamonds will take on the Sharks at Amini Park No.2 oval. Both matches start at 10am.

Results: Hebou Shield – 1st Innings: Hammers 162 (John Boge Reva 41, Doura Gavera 35, Vani Vagi Morea 35; Pipi Raho 2-23, Norman Vanua 2-43), Diggers 323 (Tony Ura 147, Lega Siaka 63, Assad Vala 21, Tom Willie 21, Dogodo Bau 20; Nosiana Pokana 3-65, Mahuru Dai 3-76, Vagi Boko 2-61); 2nd Innings: Hammers 107/0 (Vani Vagi Morea 65 not out, Jason Kila 40 not out).

