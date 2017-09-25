Urban drift comes with big risks

THE urban drift has been an unavoidable part of human development and prosperity since the formation of organised communities and towns. People with special and necessary talent and skills have been hired from farms and villages by entrepreneurs to produce goods and services for sale and to build infrastructures and public utilities that are necessary for development.

Such advancement and developments provide an avenue for people to earn a living and encourage them to move into towns and cities in search of work and satisfy the demand for labour.

Thus, urban drift has been a necessary aspect of human development.

However, it ceases to be a benefit when the people “drifting” into towns and cities do not make positive contributions towards the promotion of harmonious government and municipal administrations.

The influx of such a high number of people into the urban centres who lack the means to support themselves will sooner or later lead to them resorting to all manners of enterprises to survive.

And for as long as they are in the nation’s capital, NCDC’s drive to rid the city of the filth created by the roving betel nut sellers will be in vain.

It’s a simple equation: No roving betel nut sellers equals no filth in the city, and it is clear that the amount of opposition being put up by the betel nut street sellers can only be broken by enacting and invoking the Vagrancy Act.

This will help restore order, civility, public safety and security in the city, besides relieving much undue pressures on the municipal city services.

The hide-and seek-games have been costing NCDC dearly with no lasting results. It is a time bomb.

Resident

POM

