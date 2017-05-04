US aims to expand business in PNG, says Envoy

POSITIVE forecasts on economic growth is expected to increase US business presence in the country, according to United States Embassy in Port Moresby.

US Embassy Economic officer Bradley Coley said the growth was expected with new resource projects on the way. The embassy aims to facilitate American business involvement in this growth.

“We think the future is bright in PNG, and right now is a great time for American companies to position themselves for that future,” he said.

“We see PNG’s economy continuing to grow as new resource projects come online. We hope American companies and products will be part of that future.

“As the economic officer at the embassy, I publish reports for American businesses who are interested in coming to PNG. I also handle direct inquiries about specific business opportunities.”

The embassy will have a trade specialist in the country next month to assess opportunities through meetings with the business community in Port Moresby and Lae.

“We are strengthening our relationship with our United States Foreign Commercial Service that has offices in Australia,” he said.

“We want to leverage their knowledge to help more US companies enter PNG.

“To that end, we’ll be having a trade specialist in PNG in early June to meet with the business community.”

