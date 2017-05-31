US confirms support for Apec

THE United States has reaffirmed its support for Papua New Guinea’s hosting of next year’s Apec summit in Port Moresby as it continues be encouraged by the country’s long-term future prospects.

The summit is scheduled for November 12-18 and the government is describing it as “the biggest event ever (to be) held in the country. In a meeting between Papua New Guinea foreign affairs officials and American Embassy staff US Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray said: “While we are prepared to present an array of areas that we trust will deepen your understanding of our priorities, we are also eager to hear Papua New Guinea’s presentations and we respect and continue to work within your nation’s policy framework, including the StaRS, medium-term development plan and Vision 2050.

“We are encouraged by the call for effective leadership during this year’s elections and by the growth of civil society focused on such vital issues as your environment, human rights, and good governance.” Ebert-Gray said.

She also welcomed more discussions with Papua New Guinea and other international partners about the preparations for Apec, particularly the logistical arrangements.

“American participants have been pleased with policy developments; and I want to underscore the pledge made by Admiral Harris of the US Pacific Commandwhen he told your leadership that the United States would support PNG in its efforts to host a successful Apec summit,” she said.

PNG’s acting foreign affairs and trade secretary William Dihm said in his opening remarks at the meeting that the discussions were to share information and look at existing and potential areas of mutual interests for both countries.

The discussions were organised by the Department of Foreign Affairs’ senior management and was focused on strengthening PNG’s bilateral relations.

They were held at the National Research Institute, covered trade and investment, security, customs procedures and other issues.

Like this: Like Loading...