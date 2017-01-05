US dollar creeps nearer to 14-year peaks

THE US dollar crept nearer to 14-year peaks on Wednesday as an abundance of upbeat global economic data boosted Wall Street and signs of quickening inflation dented fixed-income debt.

Spreadbetters pointed to a firm opening for European bourses, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added another 0.1 per cent.

The strength of the US currency kept a lid on commodity prices, but helped Japan’s exporter-heavy stock market rally toward its biggest daily increase in almost two months.

In its first trading day of the year, the Nikkei climbed 2.50 per cent and looked set for the highest finish since December 2015. It was further aided by domestic data showing factory activity had expanded at the fastest pace in a year.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was on track for a seventh straight session of gains, with shares up 0.2 per cent.

The brightening mood followed a round of upbeat factory surveys from China, the euro zone and United States. Analysts at Barclays said their measure of global manufacturing confidence hit its highest since December 2013.

US factory activity sped to a two-year high amid a surge in new orders, while manufacturing in the euro zone grew at its fastest pace in five years. Notably, the US ISM showed a sharp pick up in raw material prices, which stoked speculation stimulus measures proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump could generate more inflation.

Wall Street’s rally was further aided by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies Alphabet and Facebook. The Dow ended Tuesday up 0.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.85 percent and the Nasdaq 0.85 per cent.

