US exports to PNG drops

AMERICAN exports to PNG had dropped by more than K240 million from 2015 to 2016, according to the United States Embassy Port Moresby economic officer Bradley Coley.

Coley told The National that import levels for PNG products were stable for the same period.

He said the United States wanted to increase exports through increased operations of American companies in the country.

“From 2015 to 2016, American imports of PNG products were stable, but American exports to PNG dropped from US$207.8 million (K660 million) to US$126.8 million (K403 million),” Coley said.

“The drop in imports of American products was likely from the completion of the PNG LNG product and a tight foreign exchange environment in PNG. We would like to get that number back up.”

Coley said the economic relation between the US and PNG was primarily aligned by being part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

“Other than the US Pacific Islands Multilateral Tuna Fisheries Treaty which allows US tuna boats to fish in PNG after paying licensing fees and a separate US$21 million (K66 million) regional Economic Assistance Agreement, we do not have bilateral commercial agreements,” Coley said.

“Our trade and economic relationship is guided by both PNG and the United States being members of Apec and WTO.

“The leading American exports to PNG are rice and aviation products. Happily, Air Niugini flies an all-Boeing long-haul fleet.

“From PNG, the largest imports into America are green coffee and cocoa beans.”

