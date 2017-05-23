US firm not locked in yet

By REBECCA KUKU

NO contract has yet been awarded to American-based security company Laurence Aviation & Security Group, Police Commissioner Gari Baki says.

Baki said the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary was engaged in discussions with the company with hopes of engaging it to train an elite rapid response team for next year’s Apec summit in Port Moresby, and for ongoing policing.

“We do not have the training or the experience to deal with any high-level threats or incidents should they occur in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

“There is a critical need for an elite rapid response team to complement the Apec 2018 security operations.”

Baki said the two members who had been in the country since February were authorised to go on patrol with police to assess and determine where the strengths and weaknesses were.

“If they are to train officers they have to know what we need and what we already know so that they can deliver and teach.”

He said they were stood down two weeks ago from making observations and have sent in their reports and suggestions. “Our officers need to be trained, we have to have our own elite rapid response team,” Baki said.

“One of the officers was a bodyguard to an American president, another was a former director with SWAT (a US elite police team); these officers are people with the knowledge and experience.

“They are here under the Laurence Aviation & Security Group, willing to teach and train us.”

Baki said the minister for Apec and other government bodies were aware of the situation. “I wrote to them informing them of my intentions before inviting the firm.”

It is understood that although Australian Federal Police and Papua New Guinea police share an important and enduring relationship, the training of an armed response unit is not part of the partnership, and this seems to have opened the door for the American firm to play a role.

The executive officer of the Police Commissioner, Dominic Kakas, has confirmed that the Government has already approved the training of the elite response group.

