US group gives water tanks to remote school

A remote school in Gulf has been blessed with eight water tanks donated by a church group from the United States.

The Salesian Missions of New Rochelle, New York, recently donated the tanks to Don Bosco Araimiri Secondary School to give the students access to fresh drinking water, rather than well water.

“Here in Araimiri, we have been using well water for washing and cooking. During the months when we had little rain we had no other option but to fetch water in buckets for us to drink. This resulted in stomach aches and other illnesses,” grade 11 student Patricia Pou said.

“We never remained at school during the holidays. Now with the water tanks, we can stay back and study. We look forward to a better life. Your (Salesian Missions) help is much appreciated,” she said.

The mission school at Araimiri was started in 1980 by Fr Valeriano Barbero, Br Joseph Kramar and Fr Rolando Fernandez.

Today the school has around 250 students.

