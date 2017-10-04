US helps save our plants, animals

FOUR new projects that will help Pacific Islands communities protect their biodiversity and improve their resilience from extreme weather events have been launched by the United State government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Through its Pacific-American Climate Fund, the United States Agency for International Development awarded the grants to Mahonia Na Dari Research, Education and Conservation Centre, the Papua New Guinea Centre for Locally Managed Areas Inc, Institute for Sustainable Futures-University of Technology Sydney and Live and Learn Environmental Education.

“These initiative we are launching is built upon our strong ties as we promote a resilient future for the people of Papua New Guinea,” United States Ambassador Catherine Ebert-Gray, pictured, said.

“This country is blessed with an exceptionally rich marine and terrestrial biodiversity, and it is critical to conserve Papua New Guinea’s natural heritage.”

Mahonia Na Dari Research, Education and Conservation Centre will raise marine biodiversity awareness among communities in three districts surrounding Kimbe Bay in West New Britain.

The Papua New Guinea Centre for Locally Managed Areas will train men and women in Kairuku District, Central, to promote equal participation in decision-making for mangrove forests and food resource management.

The Institute for Sustainable Futures-University of Technology Sydney will train regional governments and communities in Madang and Chimbu in community engagement processes that identify impacts of weather extremes and ecosystem services.

The training will help them make informed decisions as well as lobby for the protection of valued ecosystems.

Live and Learn Environmental Education will develop a fire and forest management plan to reduce the vulnerability of the Gimalapira biodiversity conservation area in West New Britain, its surrounding villages and the agroforestry zone to future major fire events.

