US-Israel dialogue, music to the ear

WHAT a joy it is to hear new US President Donald Trump in dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hours after his inauguration to swiftly orchestrate plans to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

I glorify God Almighty for overwhelming Christians around the globe with an unspeakable joy in knowing Him moving in and through people of His choice to orchestrate his own plan on Earth.

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has visited Israel recently and announced Australia’s intentions to follow Trump in moving Australian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

These leaders’ unwavering stance to see this through is commendable.

Komson Nick, Via email

