US keen to start business partnership

THE United States government wants to work with Papua New Guinea in establishing partnerships with the business community here, according to Commercial Service specialist Dr Douglas Hartley.

Hartley, from the United States embassy in Australia, is working with Papua New Guinea business houses to identify products and opportunities to sell to the US and vice-versa. Hartley told The National that they were keen to work with the Government and businesses to identify Papua New Guinea products, which could be exported to the United States.

He also said Papua New Guinea had some of the US-made brands which could help make local PNG businesses grow and create more employment.

He said the partnership would benefit both countries and also create trade links with companies from other nations.

“The mission is also to identify the type of product that is of interest to both countries and create trade link with companies not only in the US but also other nations.

“It also help introduce Papua New Guinea companies to outside companies.”

Hartley said it would make a bigger impact on markets around the globe for Papua New Guinea companies to sell their products when there is established network with foreign companies.

He said because Papua New Guinea was far from the United States, local companies and their products are not known there.

