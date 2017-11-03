US offers funding for cultural projects

THE United States embassy in Port Moresby is now accepting project proposals under its 2018 small grants competition for the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

Along with the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Cultural Heritage Center of the US Department of State, a statement from the embassy stated proposals were welcome from Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The AFCP provides funding to preserve cultural sites, objects, and forms of traditional expression that have a historical or cultural significance.

Of particular interest are projects that support risk reduction and disaster preparedness for cultural sites and collections in seismically-active and other disaster-prone areas as well as projects that empower women, youth or under-served communities.

Since its creation, the AFCP has provided financial support to more than 640 cultural preservation projects in more than 100 countries and represents a contribution of nearly US$26 million (about K83 million) towards the preservation of cultural heritage worldwide.

