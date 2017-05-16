US special forces here to train police: Turi

By REBECCA KUKU

FIVE American special forces are in the country to train police members, National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi says.

“These five officers have been here since early this year and they will not be taking part in any election-related work,” Turi said.

“They are here to prepare officers for Asia-Pacific Economic Conference (Apec) and also to upgrade the skills of police officers.

“The American special forces officers are also here to help police.

“They are here to introduce the one standard weapon for all police officers.”

Turi issued the statement in response to questions and assumptions raised on social media regarding the officers.

Turi said the five officers were working with the police and doing foot patrols, day shifts, night shifts and mobile shifts.

“They have been working with my officers on the ground to train them and teach them how to carry out their duties and how to react in situations,” he said.

Turi condemned the work of “keyboard warriors who have been posting unworthy and unproven statements on the social media”.

“If you have any queries, please drop by to my office and ask me I am always in my office,” he said.

“And if I have no answers for you, then you can go and post on social media.”

