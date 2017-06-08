US students vow to raise funds for group

By Jessica Koae

VISITING students from the Colorado Christian University (CCU) in the United States have assured Life PNG Care founder Collin Pake that they would raise funds to help the organisation.

According to the students’ team leader, Connor Hickman, the team has created a promotional video that would be used in America to raise funds for Life PNG Care. Pake told the visiting students that he planned to extend the operations of the centre and purchase a portion of land which would cost K800,000.

“So we’re going to stay in contact with him until he gets his donation lines set up and then we can raise funds for that,” Hickman said

“We’re also aware that he’s been doing a lot of noble education, so we therefore want to help him fund that.”

A university staff accompanying the students, Savannah Shotts, said that the CCU often sent out students on mission trips for students to share the gospel of Jesus as well as to serve people in countries they visited.

“We’re students from Colorado, nine of us have come here, five girls, four boys,” Shotts said.

“We came here to share the gospel of Jesus to people. We’re praying for the people of PNG and we are praying for the election that is happening here soon.”

