US team joins push for women’s, girls’ safety

THE United States (US) Under-20 women’s soccer team yesterday joined the “Sanap Wantaim” campaign in support of a safe Port Moresby for women and girls.

Team captain Mallory Pugh said: “On the field, we are all tremendous competitors.

“But for sure, we stand side-by-side with PNG and other U-20 women’s national teams in supporting the right for all women and girls to be safe, whether they live in the United States, in Papua New Guinea or in any other culture and country around the world.”

United Nations Women country director Dr Jeffery Buchana said the US team was inspiring young women and girls living their dreams whether in the US or Papua New Guinea.

He said the world needed more courageous young women to champion the rights of women and girls in every community.

National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop said “violence against women and girls is a universal issue” which he would like to address “once and for all”.

“We are creating a new future in Port Moresby where women and girls enjoy equal rights and freedoms in a city that is safe for everyone,” he said.

Related