US$30mil boost to combat TB

PAPUA New Guinea has received US$15 million (K48 million) from the World Bank to support on-going efforts to combat the country’s growing tuberculosis (TB) epidemic.

The World Bank stated that the Australian government would match its investment with a grant of US$15 million (K48 million) and that the World Bank Group was committed to continuing this support for the long-term.

An emergency project will bolster early detection programmes already underway, strengthen the treatment of patients suffering from drug-resistant TB, help healthcare agencies to identify potential cases in key hotspots and deliver effective treatment, the World Bank said in a statement.

Health Minister Michael Malabag said the Government had been working with development partners to plan a scaled-up response to the increase in TB infections and the project will play a crucial role in the efforts to combat the epidemic.

Malabag’s sentiments were echoed by World Bank senior health economist Xiaohui Hou who expressed concerns over the many lives lost to TB in the country. Hou said the funding from the World Bank was important to the efforts of the Government and development partners to address the crisis in the region.

According to the World Health Organisation, the country registers about 31,000 new TB cases a year, with more than 3000 deaths, a situation not helped by PNG’s struggling healthcare system.

World Bank country manager Patricia Veevers-Carter said because TB was a silent killer, especially among the poorest in the country, by boosting early detection, the project would save lives and provide much-needed support to health workers in the country who were in the line of fire against the epidemic.

