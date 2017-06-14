Use graffiti talent to make city beautiful, says artist

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

YOUTHS in Port Moresby should use their graffiti talent wisely to help beautify the city, artist Paul Ella says.

Ella said this after his family volunteered to remove graffiti on his late colleague’s painting at the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) fence last Saturday.

“Late Martin Morubabuna was a renowned world artist who did the painting for RSPCA in 2010 and his painting was one of his surviving artwork in the country.”

Ella said because of the vandalism done to the painting, he volunteered to remove the graffiti after receiving an approval from the RSPCA administration.

He said that graffiti in Port Moresby has seriously defaced the city’s beauty.

He also said that he was developing a proposal to improve graffiti art in the city so that youths engaging in vandalism could be taught real art.

“My proposal is mainly to teach graffiti youths about real art so their skills can be used to create beautiful murals in the city.

“This can also be possible if projects are given to youths so that they can beautify the city with their graffiti skill and also include encouraging messages to change people’s attitudes.”

He also made an appeal for the new government after the general election to invest in the art and craft industry because there was huge economic potential that would contribute to the economy.

RSPCA general manager Hellen White was very pleased with Ella and his family for their volunteer work .

