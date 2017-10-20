Use HIV terms right: Official

Journalists must use the right terminologies when reporting on population and HIV issues, National AIDS Council regional manager Valentine Tangoh says.

He said language shaped beliefs and could influence behaviour.

Therefore, the use of appropriate language had the power to strengthen the global response to the HIV epidemic.

Tangoh said terminology guidelines were prepared by UNAIDS for use by staff members, colleagues and others working in the response to HIV, and freely available online.

He said a person diagnosed with HIV must be addressed as a person living with HIV and not an AIDS victim or HIV patient because it would be discriminatory.

Tangoh said other such examples were available in the guideline and urged reporters to download a copy for their use.

“Stigma, discrimination and human rights abuses remain an ongoing challenge to an effective response to HIV and gender-based violence in PNG,” he said.

“A protective legal and regulatory framework is crucial to reducing stigma and discrimination and to promote effective national responses to HIV and GBV.”

Like this: Like Loading...