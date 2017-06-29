We should use modern technology to vote

ALL these controversy is the result of paper based polling system – the old fashion colonial era type.

We should be using tablets and computerised systems to check our names and to vote also. Seeing polling officers flipping papers just to locate your name before voting is just the thing of the past and time consuming.

Polling officers should have a tablet in hand and when you call your name they just type in and bang your name appears.

Also showing a form of NID when voting so one must not vote twice using ghost names.

From observation voters just go in and vote without showing any form of identification so you can go and vote under a different name take for example of a relative or friend who died recently prior to the elections. I was expecting this election to be computerised but still on paper based.

Election Observer

