Use proper ways to control street vendors

I WATCHED in despair for three days as men in sanctioned police uniform and marked vehicles, disrupted street vendors in the most-inhumane nature.

This happened in front of the Vulupindi Haus, adjacent to the Public Service Commission and the Lands Department building.

How can these designated police men in uniforms and vehicles drive up, kicking at the wares?

Food stuff, mobile phone cards, cigarettes and other consumables that were thrown into the dust and dirty spots.

These ‘police’ even went to the extent of smashing eskies containing soft drinks, upturning tables and destroying other containers.

I stood up to some of these rogues.

I challenged them that some form of protocol should be used in dealing with our own Papua New Guineans, who are doing such to sustain their livelihoods here in the city.

Drinks, foodstuff and cigarettes that were confiscated by these so called policemen will never be retrieved as is the norm.

I recommend that police hierarchy at Konedobu remove the police uniforms and police insignias from the vehicles that National Capital District Commission is using for these ‘rogue’ activities.

This is to bring back credibility and respect to the force which I have high respect for.

There are other and better ways NCDC can use to control such informal activities in the city.

Frank Gamezuho

Goroka

